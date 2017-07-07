7 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: U-18 Caravan Snakes Through Kericho, Kisii

By Magati Obebo and Henry Nyarora

The IAAF World Under-18 Championships caravan traversed Nyamira, Kisii and Kericho counties Thursday.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae extolled the virtues of Kenya hosting the global championships.

Speaking at the Kisii County Government headquarters when he flagged off the caravan, Ongwae said the July 12-16 Championships will leave a strong legacy.

"The refurbishment of the Kenyatta University which will host the over 2,000 athletes and also upgrading of the Kasarani facilities are some of the benefits of hosting these championships," Ongwae said.

More than 156 countries are expected to participate in the event next week.

OFFICIAL OPENING

The caravan started its round of tours in Elgeyo-Marakwet County on Monday and went through Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Nyamira and Kisii counties before it left for Kericho and Nakuru counties.

The caravan will also head to Nyandarua and Nyeri before returning to Nairobi ahead of the official opening of the championship at Moi International Sports Centre next Wednesday.

Ongwae said he was proud that his county had provided a number of athletes to Kenya's team to the championship, among them sprinter Mary Moraa. The Form Two student at Mogonga Secondary is among six other students from the Gusii region who will represent Kenya at the global youth event.

There was disappointment in Nyamira County when Governor John Nyagarama and the Sports Executive failed to show up for the flagging off of the caravan in Nyamira town.

This is despite the county having been made aware of the caravan's itinerary.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos flagged off the caravan on Monday.

