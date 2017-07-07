Tanzania: Cereal Demand Cited As Huge Dormant Chance

COMPETING demand for various cereals and other products is creating a huge untapped opportunity that calls for more investments in the agricultural sector.

The Cereals and Other Produce Board of Tanzania (CPB) Marketing and Sales Officer, Mr George Mboje, said at the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that there is increased demand for cereals and other products for making animal feed, breweries and exports.

"The rising population in the country is creating high demand and could be one of the factors exerting pressure on the supply of cereals and other products," he said.

The sharp rising demand for animal feeds for poultry, cattle and pigs is the new area which is creating pressure in the supply of cereals and other products in the country, he further explained.

Some of the cereals grown in the country include maize, sorghum, wheat, barley, millet, oat and varieties of beans. He pointed out, too, that there was growing demand for cereals and other products by brewing firms for making hard liquor, creating rising pressure on the supply side as a result.

Furthermore, he said, official data of demand for cereals and other products for animal feeds and brewing firms was inadequate. Similarly, hunger due to prolonged drought in some neighbouring countries was exerting more pressure on the supply of cereals and other products in the country.

However, he said the increased demand for cereals and other products was an op portunity on which farmers and other investors, particularly the private sector, should capitalise.

"Most of our farmers conduct subsistence and small scale farming that does not guarantee increased supply for cereals and other products," he said.