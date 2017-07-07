Tanzania: Vsomo Project Benefits Over 50

THE Vocational Education Training Authority (VETA) in collaboration with a mobile phone company, Airtel, has trained more than 50 youth on various vocational fields through a mobile education programme dubbed VSOMO.

Speaking at the ongoing 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) yesterday, Airtel Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, Ms Hawa Bayumi, said the VSOMO project was meant to meet the increasing vocational training demand among the youth.

She said the project had proved to be one of the easiest and well coordinated training mechanisms in which VETA and the mobile phone company had come up to meet the demand.

Under VSOMO, she said, the youth download the appli cation and learn a number of issues on vocational courses that VETA conduct. She added that so far, eleven courses were being conducted in the field of motorcycle mechanics, electrical wiring, welding, aluminum door and window fixing, mobile phone technicians, bakery, computer technicians and plumbering.

Ms Bayumi said upon completion, the youth undergo practical training at the nearest VETA centres. She urged youngsters to join the programme, which she said had been designed to meet the market demand and enable them to become self employed.

Ms Bayumi further explained that so far, more than 30,000 youth had downloaded the application and 8,000 had registered for training, amongst whom 50 had graduated through the VSOMO project co-jointly coordinated by VETA and Airtel.