7 July 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Vsomo Project Benefits Over 50

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Vocational Education Training Authority (VETA) in collaboration with a mobile phone company, Airtel, has trained more than 50 youth on various vocational fields through a mobile education programme dubbed VSOMO.

Speaking at the ongoing 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) yesterday, Airtel Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager, Ms Hawa Bayumi, said the VSOMO project was meant to meet the increasing vocational training demand among the youth.

She said the project had proved to be one of the easiest and well coordinated training mechanisms in which VETA and the mobile phone company had come up to meet the demand.

Under VSOMO, she said, the youth download the appli cation and learn a number of issues on vocational courses that VETA conduct. She added that so far, eleven courses were being conducted in the field of motorcycle mechanics, electrical wiring, welding, aluminum door and window fixing, mobile phone technicians, bakery, computer technicians and plumbering.

Ms Bayumi said upon completion, the youth undergo practical training at the nearest VETA centres. She urged youngsters to join the programme, which she said had been designed to meet the market demand and enable them to become self employed.

Ms Bayumi further explained that so far, more than 30,000 youth had downloaded the application and 8,000 had registered for training, amongst whom 50 had graduated through the VSOMO project co-jointly coordinated by VETA and Airtel.

Tanzania

Telcos Surrender As Communications Authority Bans Caller Tunes

Telecom operators have surrendered to an order by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to stop… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.