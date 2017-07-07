Kenya: Germany Have 'Biggest Squad' at Kasarani

Germany and People's Republic of China will have the largest contingents at the World Under-18 Championships in athletics that starts on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Germany, who are due in Nairobi on Sunday evening have a team of 64 while China, expected on Monday, is made up of 61 athletes and officials.

Some of China's best hopes for medals in Nairobi include long jumper Gong Luying, javelin thrower Liu Zhekai, and race walkers Zhang Yao and Zhang Xiaole.

France and Turkey are the next biggest countries in terms of numbers with contingents of 45 and 44 respectively and are due in tomorrow and Tuesday.

CONTINENTAL RIVALS

Continental rivals Ethiopia have a team of 37 athletes and officials while South Africa have 32.

Both countries arrive on Sunday for the competition.

South Africa's team is spearheaded by Sokwakhana Zazini, who set a World Youth 400m hurdles best of 48.84 in Tshwane in March.

Several other athletes will be doubling up, including Julian Bogner in the 110m hurdles and long jump, Tharina van der Walt in and 100m and 200m.

"The team may be a small team, but it is strong," said Athletics South Africa President Aleck Skhosana.

"We believe these athletes will be able to carry the South Africa flag with pride."

Nigeria will be represented by a team of 15 and are expected in Nairobi on Monday.

Kenya's neighbours Tanzania have four representatives, Uganda three and Somalia four. Jamaica, who have only beaten Kenya once in the medal standing in the world youth competition, arrive on Sunday at 5.40am. The only time Jamaica beat Kenya was when they emerged overall winners at the 2013 Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine.

Jamaica, who are Kenya's major threat alongside Ethiopia after USA's withdrawal, will be represented by a team of 33.

The team includes World Under-18 leaders De'Jour Russell in the 110m hurdles and Kevona Davis in the 100m and 200m.

The newest International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) member South Sudan have two representatives, who are expected on Sunday.

The last country expected for the world youth competition that has attracted 137 nations is the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on Thursday morning.

The Poland team that comprises 31 athletes and officials were first to arrive in the country on Tuesday. The team is led by the reigning European Under-18 boys' 10,000m race walk champion Lukasz Niedzialek.