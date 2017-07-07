Tanzania: Sh16bn Given for Building 3 Plants

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. LAPF Pensions Fund in the 2017/18 financial year has set aside Sh16 billion for the construction of three factories in Musoma, Kilimanjaro and Morogoro regions.

According to LAPF, its board of trustees has already approved the budget. In addition to that over 30,000 people will get direct or indirect employment opportunities.

Speaking at the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) at LAPF Pensions Fund pavilion yesterday, LAPF Pensions Fund senior marketing officer Rehema Mkamba told The Citizen that the first factory for processing ginger crop would be constructed in Same, Kilimanjaro Region.

Ms Mkamba pointed out that a feasibility study had been conducted and what they were waiting for was to finalise a few things. She noted that the factory would have the capacity to produce seven tonnes of processed ginger per year, which would be sold in domestic markets and some would be exported to Kenya, Spain, Holland, Mozambique and India.

"The budget set aside is for the construction and installation of processing machines for a ginger factory and at least 1,000 local people will access direct and indirect employment opportunities. Our aim is to support the government in its industrialisation agenda and help and assure ginger farmers of a reliable market of their produce," she noted.

The second factory is Nguru Ranch factory in Morogoro.

This will be constructed for processing goat and cattle meat. The target is to export 75 per cent of processed meat, which will be sold to the United Arab Emirates market.

She added that the remaining 25 per cent would be sold home. More more than 1,500 local people are able to get direct and indirect employment opportunities. Currently, the pensions fund is in a process to import machines.

According to her, the target is to slaughter at least 300 cattle and 200 goats a day and all animals will be available in the area.

The third factory will be the revival of Mutex in Musoma and start producing clothes. There will a two-phase factory - phase one of the project will produce jeans clothes and phase two will be a textile.

Meanwhile, the marketing and communication manager, Mr James Mlowe, said in this year's fair their pensions fund emerged the first runner in the category of pensions funds.

"This is a big achievement for us and we will maintain it by providing better services and be more creative. So, we call upon residents to visit our pavilion and learn various products that we offer," she said.

The 41st DITF was officially opened by President John Magufuli on July 1. It will run until July 13.