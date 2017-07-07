7 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Telcos Surrender As TCRA Bans Caller Tunes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
TCRA Director General James Kilaba.
By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Telecom operators have surrendered to an order by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to stop unsolicited adverts in the caller tunes which the regulator said were against the 2015 Value Added Services (VAS) Regulations.

TCRA director general James Kilaba told operators yesterday that they can air their adverts only when a subscriber is checking the balance, recharging or when checking the list of services by the service provider.

The decision follows a number of complaints from subscribers who are frustrated by operators who aired not only too much but also ambiguous adverts before their calls are picked up by receivers.

Reacting to the order, some mobile firms said in separate interviews that they would follow the instructions.

"We are ready to seek permission from customers before activating any Value Added Service (VAS) as required by the regulations," said Airtel Tanzania public relations manager Mr Jackson Mmbando.

He however warned that the move would be both advantageous and disadvantageous to subscribers.

"It would discourage misleading and ambiguous adverts in one hand but on the other side, it's likely to lower the efficiency in offering customer care services because majority would be depending on calling centers to be informed on various services hence causing congestions on our call centre lines," he added.

Halotel Tanzania communication officer Ms Hindu Kanyamala was also in line with TCRA's order, saying it was good for protection of subscribers as required by Consumer Protection Rules and Regulations of 2011.

@ChiefMalanga

Tanzania

Court of Justice Rules That States Can Sign EPA

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) yesterday dismissed an application filed by a Tanzanian against the East… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.