Kenya: Swiss Resort to Host First Tournament in Nanyuki

The Swiss International Mt Kenya Golf Resort at Naro Moru, a few kilometres from the tourism resort town of Nanyuki will host its inaugural event this weekend.

They will stage the event in collaboration with Nanyuki Sports Club.

The nine-hole scenic course, the newest golf course in the country, with a phenomenal view of Mt Kenya on one side and the Aberdares on the other side, is the first one of its kind.

It plays like a hybrid of a links course and parkland course where the weather and wind usually decides on the challenge of the course on the day.

ANNUAL MATCH

The Kenya Golfing Society decided to have its annual match with Nanyuki Sports Club at the Swiss International Mt. Kenya Golf Resort.

Total Golf Solutionz's Paresh Jai designed the course.

Meanwhile, after the Ladies Open won by US-based Josephine Ainley, who shot gross 77, Machakos Golf Club will host the Kenya Commercial Bank tourney.

Club captain Musembi Katuku said they were was excited to host the event.

"We have been waiting for KCB here for a long time and no wonder most of the club members as well as Nairobi based golfers have listed their names to play in the event," said the captain.

A field of over 100 players was drawn for the event. They include some of the club's leading players such as Larry Wambua, Tim Ruhui and James Ndunda among others.

The ladies are meanwhile heading to the North Rift town of Kitale for the ladies open while back in Nairobi, Muthaiga will host Britam Insurance which has attracted a huge field of over 200 golfers while Thika Sports Club will be the venue for the UAP Old Mutual tournament which has equally attracted a large field.