Tanzania: Infant Escapes Death

An infant baby in Singida Region escapes death after being thrown into a pit-latrine by the mother soon after birth. The baby stayed in the pit-latrine for over 14 hours before being rescued.

The mother of the baby, Winfrida Lori,23, a student of the Kiomboi, School of Nursing in Iramba District, has admitted giving birth to the baby at Luono Village.

It is reported that Winfrida gave birth to the baby boy on July 3, this year, at 8pm and that the student of nursing was at the village for field work.

It is further reported that after delivery, the student mother gagged her innocent baby with the intention of preventing him from making a noise and thereafter tossed him into the pit-latrine of the school.

However, it is reported that the piece of cloth used to gag the baby turned out to be a big help to save his life as the cloth prevented waste from entering both in the mouth and the nose.

Clarifying, Iramba District Commissioner Emmanuel Luhaluha said the baby managed to stay alive in the pit-latrine from 8pm until 10am the following day when he was rescued. He explained that the baby had been admitted in Iramba District Hospitals' Intensive Unit of the Pediatric Ward.

Meanwhile, Winfrida, the mother of the baby, told reporters that while she was studying with four fellow students during the night, she felt labour pains and decided to go outside.

While there, she gave birth and then threw the baby into the pit-latrine, thinking that he was dead. According to her, she was surprised the following day to find that he was still alive, advocating pregnancy tests to all girl students.

The DC explained further that although the student was under investigations while breastfeeding her baby in hospital under police supervision, legal steps would be taken against her.

He said the suspect would be arraigned to face the charge facing her soon after the completion of the police investigations.