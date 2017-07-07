6 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Parliament Team Appointed to Probe Diamond Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, has formed a nine man team to review how Tanzania benefits from the diamond sub sector. Mr Ndugai said the team will scrutinise ownership, mining and regulations of the diamond sub sector. The team will also review various reports of the teams previously formed by the government with regard to the subsector.

Mr Ndugai revealed that the team will be chaired by Mr Mussa Azan Zungu. The other members are: Dr Emmaculate Semisi (Chadema), Ms Shally Josepha Raymond (CCM), Mr Allan Kiula, Mr Rashid Abdallah (CUF), Ms Restituta Mbogo (CCM), Mr Ahmed Ngwali (CUF), Mr Richard Ndassa (CCM) and Mr Emanuel Mwakasaka (CCM).

The team will be assisted by a secretariat team, which will be appointed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Dr Thomas Kashilillah.

Mr Ndugai added that the team will have 30 days to complete its task.

"Members of the team will be contacted by the National Assembly clerk to be notified, when they will commence their responsibilities," he told Parliament.

The team will submit its report to the Speaker for further action, Mr Ndugai said when adjourning Parliament.

Tanzania

Telcos Surrender As Communications Authority Bans Caller Tunes

Telecom operators have surrendered to an order by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to stop… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.