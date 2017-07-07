6 July 2017

Tanzania: President Magufuli Grants High Court Judge Named in Escrow Scandal Early Retirement

Dar es Salaam. Justice John Ruhangisa of the High Court of Tanzania has taken an early bow from the bench, it was reported Thursday. No reason was given for the early retirement.

A statement from the State House said President John Magufuli has accepted a request for an early retirement from the Judge currently stationed in Shinyanga.

Prof Ruhangisa, whose name appeared on the list of people who reportedly received millions of shillings from the Tegeta escrow account suspect, Mr James Rugemalira, has served in the Judiciary for many years. He is also a former Registrar of the East Africa Court of Justice (EACJ).

His early retirement took effect from June 6, 2017, according to the statement.

Prof Ruhangisa faced allegations of gross violation of ethics after he was accused in Parliament of receiving over Sh400 million from Mr Rugemalira, a former shareholder in Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL), currently facing money laundering charges arising from the Tegeta escrow scandal in which Sh306 billion was irregularly withdrawn from the Bank of Tanzania and shared among businessmen, top government officials, politicians, the clergy and other unnamed individuals in one of Tanzania's mega corruption scandals.

