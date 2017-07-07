Uganda: Bebe Cool Defends His Wife Zuena After Trolls

Photo: Bebe Cool/Facebook

Bebe Cool defends his wife Zuena.

Ugandan ragga musician Bebe Cool has blasted trolls who called his wife Zuena unproductive.

It all started when musician Bobi Wine won the Kyadondo East Parliament by-elections and the internet blamed Bebe Cool ' s wife for not inspiring her husband to serve society in similar fashion.

The Ugandan singer did not take the trolls lightly and took to Facebook to set the record straight.

“I have seen a lot of people from Uganda attacking me and my wife over a local election in Uganda. To my understanding it was a musician that was voted by a section of Ugandans. But it has come with demands and insults, some of which I deserve, but not my wife. I am writing this post as a husband defending my wife and family as a whole,” Bebe Cool wrote on his Facebook page.

He added; “You say my wife has not been constructive to me, that her job is to ask me for money to go to the saloon, buy cars, fly to the USA for delivery blablabla, and that that’s why you consider me underachieved. Now let me pump some sense into your heads.”

He went ahead and gave his five reasonsw why he is proud of his wife.

1. The reason I work hard every day of the week is to see a smile on my wife and children’s faces whenever I wake up every morning. If expensive cars, good clothes and shoes, great health care abroad, and so on, is what it takes, I will do exactly those things for them till my last breath.

2. It is my choice to see Zuena change her hair every week, drive an expensive car, go abroad for any reason, buy new knickers weekly, not kneel before me while serving me (because I want her knees to remain as smooth as I found them 14 years ago). The reason for all this is ensure the she keeps me turned on.

3. Success and achievements are relative. While some of you believe that owning a residential house is an achievement, some of us believe in owning commercial properties that will ensure a steady return on investment for a lifetime.

4. I do not believe in announcing my personal possessions and milestones just to impress you. As long as the people that matter to me are aware of my worth, that is satisfactory enough for me. My wife is top on that list, bearing in mind that am the top ranking Ugandan artist presently and that can only be achieved by a man with a very strong woman behind him.

5. It would be wrong of me to blame failure of once a top artist in keeping their spot at the top on lack of a strong woman behind them. I am aware that staying in the music business takes wit, determination, Talent, commitment, focus, respect, lots of finances, strategy, clear mental health, but I also know that not many people POSSESS these attributes. I would never in my conscious self-blame their lack of persistence in this competitive music business on their wives.

At this point, I want to ‘re assure you that am very comfortable with my wife’s demands, those who know her well know she’s not demanding at all in fact I force her to spend on herself most of the times…This makes me feel a complete man. Munviile ku mukazi wange, mama wa baana bange . She is NOT comparable to any. I love you Zuena and I dedicate this new song to you.”