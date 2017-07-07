6 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Green Commandos to Face Upper Hill in Football Semis

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyeri — The Green Commandos of Kakamega High School will face Nairobi's Upper Hill in the semi-final of the boys football in the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Sports Association Term 2B Games being held in Nyeri Primary School.

High flying Kakamega finished top of Pool A with nine points after winning their last group match 2-0 against second placed Kathungi with Henry Juma netting in either half to give the Green Commandos the deserved victory.

Kathungi will take on St Anthony who thrashed Ramisi from Coast 3-0 to finish top of group B.

In the girl's category, 2015 national champions Wiyeeta will play Jabini in the first semifinal after the Rift Valley region champions won their third straight match in pool A, beating Nginda Girls 2-1.

Despite the win, Wiyeeta coach Awo Wafula was still not happy with the results.

"Finishing first in the group is a good statement but our aim was to win the group. Every game is like a final to us we want back this title and also the East African title," added Wafula.

Diana Achieng gave the Rift Valley side the lead on the 36th minute before Martha Amunyolele doubled the lead six minutes later while Idah Akoth scored the consolation goal for Nginda on the stroke of halftime.

Jabini qualified after finishing second in Pool B despite a 1-1 draw with Group winners Kobala.

The second semifinal will be a mini 'Mashemeji Derby' pitting Nyanza Champions Kobala and their Western counterparts Ibinzo.

Ibinzo defeated Kwale by 2-0 with Cynthia Shilwatso netting the brace to finish second in Pool A.

In volleyball, debutants Kangundo will play Nyanza Region Champions Sangera in the first semifinal.

Despite losing their first two matches, the Eastern Champions defeated Coast Champions Waa Boys 3-1 to finish second in pool A behind champions Malava Boys of Western.

Malava outclassed Hospitall hill of Nairobi 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 25-9 and 25-19) and will now play defending champions Cheptil, who despite losing their final match in a five set thriller 3-2 (30-28, 16-25, 25-15, 15-25 and 17-19) finished second.

In the girl's category, national champions Malava will play Western Champions Lugulu, while 2015 East African Champions Kwanthanze will play Nairobi's, Soweto.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.