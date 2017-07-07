Kenya: Green Commandos to Face Upper Hill in Football Semis

Nyeri — The Green Commandos of Kakamega High School will face Nairobi's Upper Hill in the semi-final of the boys football in the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Sports Association Term 2B Games being held in Nyeri Primary School.

High flying Kakamega finished top of Pool A with nine points after winning their last group match 2-0 against second placed Kathungi with Henry Juma netting in either half to give the Green Commandos the deserved victory.

Kathungi will take on St Anthony who thrashed Ramisi from Coast 3-0 to finish top of group B.

In the girl's category, 2015 national champions Wiyeeta will play Jabini in the first semifinal after the Rift Valley region champions won their third straight match in pool A, beating Nginda Girls 2-1.

Despite the win, Wiyeeta coach Awo Wafula was still not happy with the results.

"Finishing first in the group is a good statement but our aim was to win the group. Every game is like a final to us we want back this title and also the East African title," added Wafula.

Diana Achieng gave the Rift Valley side the lead on the 36th minute before Martha Amunyolele doubled the lead six minutes later while Idah Akoth scored the consolation goal for Nginda on the stroke of halftime.

Jabini qualified after finishing second in Pool B despite a 1-1 draw with Group winners Kobala.

The second semifinal will be a mini 'Mashemeji Derby' pitting Nyanza Champions Kobala and their Western counterparts Ibinzo.

Ibinzo defeated Kwale by 2-0 with Cynthia Shilwatso netting the brace to finish second in Pool A.

In volleyball, debutants Kangundo will play Nyanza Region Champions Sangera in the first semifinal.

Despite losing their first two matches, the Eastern Champions defeated Coast Champions Waa Boys 3-1 to finish second in pool A behind champions Malava Boys of Western.

Malava outclassed Hospitall hill of Nairobi 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 25-9 and 25-19) and will now play defending champions Cheptil, who despite losing their final match in a five set thriller 3-2 (30-28, 16-25, 25-15, 15-25 and 17-19) finished second.

In the girl's category, national champions Malava will play Western Champions Lugulu, while 2015 East African Champions Kwanthanze will play Nairobi's, Soweto.