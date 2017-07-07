Kenya: Fans' Action Could Yet Again Cost Gor Mahia

Following the chaos that were witnessed on Sunday during a league match pitting Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars, the Kenyan Premier League has preferred disciplinary proceedings against K'Ogalo and striker Stephen Waruru.

Fans of 15-time champions Gor Mahia are accused of throwing water cans and stones on the pitch during the troubled match causing a 15-minute stoppage.

The league's leading scorer Waruru has also been accused of "provoking" K'Ogalo fans by celebrating in front of them after scoring for his team contrary to KPL rules. For this, the two respondents are expected to appear before the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) in the course of next week for hearing.

Waruru, with the backing of his club, has however denied allegations that he made obscene gestures at the Green Army, saying that his only folly was to remove his shirt in celebration.

"Those are blatant lies and people are just trying to justify acts of hooliganism. No one raised a finger to them. I just celebrated my goal by removing my jersey," said Waruru.

Separately, the league organisers have also instituted charges against Muhoroni Youth, Tusker, and Ulinzi Stars for violating various rules governing the Kenyan Premier League this season.

Muhoroni have been accused of denying Sony Sugar players and technical staff from accessing the checking area (contrary to Rule 3.4 (a) of the Rules governing Kenyan football) on April 22, leading to the delay of the match for 12 minutes due to unavailability of adequate security personnel.

Muhoroni chairman Moses Adagala has also been accused of leading a group of Muhoroni Youth fans in invading the pitch and charging towards match officials during his team's match against Ulinzi Stars in Muhoroni on May 13.

TUSKER, MUHORONI SUMMONED

Tusker are required to appear before the committee to show cause why action should not be taken against them for failure to produce Player License cards during the match against Zoo Kericho on May 10 in Kericho.

Separately, Muhoroni have also been accused of intimidating and ultimately attacking Nzoia Sugar fans during a league match played on May 20 in Muhoroni.

The brewers are also facing another charge for player tapping, after they allegedly made illegal approaches to four Sony Sugar players this year contrary to KPL policy.

Meanwhile, KPL has written to Ulinzi Stars team manager Christopher Ouma, his Gor Mahia counterpart Jolawi Abondo and K'Ogalo's head of security Lawrence Odhiambo to appreciate their efforts in helping restore calm during last weekend's violent clash between the two teams.