Tanzania: Second Magistrate Pulls Out of a Case Facing Arusha Legislator

Arusha — Arusha resident Magistrate Ms Patricia Kisinda has pulled out of a seditious case facing Arusha Member of Parliament Mr Godbless Lema.

Ms Kisinda pulled out of the case after the prosecution side claimed that, she is a friend of Mr Lema's wife, Ms Neema Lema, who is the second accused person in the case.

State prosecutor Ms Sabina Silayo told the court that since Ms Kisinda is friend of the second accused she wouldn't deliver justice.

She becomes the second Magistrate to pull out of the case after Mr Desderi Kamugisha. Mr Kamugisha pulled out of the case on May 29, citing that he couldn't preside all four cases, which are facing Mr Lema.

Mr Lema and his wife faces charges of insulting President John Magufuli.