6 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prime Minister to Grace Shia Ismail 60th Anniversary

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to attend the Ismail Jubilee Parade and Carnival next Sunday at the Diamond Jubilee Hall.

The event is held to commemorate 60 years since His Highness Aga Khan becoming Imam of the Shia Ismail Muslims.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon the coordinator of the anniversary Karim Kanji, who said the event signals the beginning of a Jubilee year, which usually starts in July.

"The Jubilee is an opportunity for the Ismail community to provide hope of future for the marginalized population by strengthening development initiatives that will increase opportunities for them," said Aly Ramji the communication coordinator for the Shia Imami Ismaili Council for Tanzania

