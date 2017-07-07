Kenya: Gor, Ulinzi and Waruru Charged Over Kisumu Trouble

Nairobi — Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars and striker Stephen Waruru have been charged by the Kenyan Premier League Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) over the violence that erupted last Sunday during the 2-2 draw between the two sides at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has charged Gor for the throwing of water cans and stones to the pitch attributed to their fans during the match while Leading KPL top scorer Waruru is accused of provoking K'Ogalo supporters by celebrating in front of them after his late equalizer.

The respondents are expected to appear before the disciplinary committee next week even as Ulinzi Stars and Waruru continue claiming their innocence.

Waruru, who was booked for stripping his shirt, was accused by Gor Mahia of showing the middle finger to the fans after his late goal, but the forward has categorically stated the accusation as a blatant lie.

Meanwhile the IDCC will have a busy schedule in the coming week with several cases also set to land on their tables.

Tusker FC have been charged twice, first having failed to produce player cards in their match against Zoo in Kericho while the second charge sees them accused of player tapping by Sony Sugar.

Zoo played the May 10 match under protest over an administrative lapse by the reigning KPL champions who failed to carry player cards for that game, a requirement in all leagues across the country. However, Tusker will only forfeit points from that match if it is proved they fielded a player not registered.

At the same time, Tusker have been reported by Sony Sugar for tapping four of their players.

The Brewers are accused to have approached Salim Babu's players without following due process. Tusker though ended up signing one, midfielder Boniface Muchiri but not before a heated push and shove that saw them part with a considerable amount of money, rumored to be close to Sh400,000.

Elsewhere, Muhoroni Youth and its chairman Moses Adagala find themselves in hot soup again, charged with several counts of crowd trouble.

First, Muhoroni has been charged for denying Sony Sugar players and technical staff access to the checking area contrary to Rule 3.4 (a), and the same match, played in Muhoroni on April 17, was delayed for 12 minutes due to unavailability of adequate security personnel.

Adagala has also been accused of leading a group of home fans in invading the pitch and charging towards match officials. He is accused of also trying to force his way into the match officials' changing rooms which is contrary to the rules.

Separately, the League has also charged Muhoroni for an attack on members, supporters and fans of Nzoia Sugar during a league match between the two clubs played on May 20 in Muhoroni.