Sudan: Mahmoud, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Discuss Ways of Cooperation Between Sudan and International Community

Ms. Marta said in press statements following meeting with the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace, Thursday, that she held a fruitful discussion with the Assistant of President of the Republic over future development, objectives of sustainable development and the different development projects in Sudan as well as over what area is running at the Two Areas.

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Marta, Ruedas, discussed ways of cooperation between Sudan and the international community.

