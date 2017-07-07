Sudan: FVP Chairs Meeting of Heads of Ministerial Sectors

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih presided over meetings of Heads of the Ministerial Sectors and their deputies , and chairmen of the technical committees.

Minister of State at Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud said the meetng heard a paper on regulation of organization of the Ministerial Sectors work for the year 2017 and study on development of the Sectors work.

He stated that the meeting followed the National Prime Minister's decision on reshuffling the ministerial sectors and appointment of the three deputies of the Prime Minister.

He added the regulation takled use of technology in propounding the issues , and contributions of experts and studies centers to preparation of issues.

The Minister of State at the Council of Ministers said the meeting was beginning of adopting scientific way in joint work of the ministerial sectors during the coming stage , especially after adoption of program of the national accord government.