Somalia: Hormuud Halts SMS News Alerts After Rejecting Al-Shabaab Appeal

Thirteen al-Shabab militants were killed in an apparent joint attack by U.S. and Somali government forces near Kismayo,… Read more »

Hormuud according to sources declined Alsahbab's request A few dys after the decline Hormuud decided to halt its SMS alerts . There re seven radio stations currently under the Hormuud SMS alert including Radio Dalsan. THE halt hs affected thousands of Radio Dlsan followers in the last five days .

Somalia's largest communication company Hormuud telecom has put stop to radio news sms alerts in the last five days Rdio Dalsan reports . The halt comes after Alshabab reportedly requested Hormuud to have its affiliate radio station Andulus be included in the radio news alerts .

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.