Somalia's largest communication company Hormuud telecom has put stop to radio news sms alerts in the last five days Rdio Dalsan reports . The halt comes after Alshabab reportedly requested Hormuud to have its affiliate radio station Andulus be included in the radio news alerts .
Hormuud according to sources declined Alsahbab's request A few dys after the decline Hormuud decided to halt its SMS alerts . There re seven radio stations currently under the Hormuud SMS alert including Radio Dalsan. THE halt hs affected thousands of Radio Dlsan followers in the last five days .