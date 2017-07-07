South Africa: Cape Town to Host Massive Water Loss Conference

The City of Cape Town will play host to one of the world's largest water loss conferences in 2018, the Western Cape's investment agency said on Thursday.

This, as the city is experiencing its worst drought in 100 years, with Level 4b water restrictions introduced on Saturday, which limits use to 87 litres per person, per day.

In a statement, Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said more than 500 participants, from more than 50 countries, were expected to attend the International Water Association's Water Loss Conference.

The conference is scheduled to take place from May 7-9, 2018, at the Century City Conference Centre and Hotel.

"We are certain this conference will provide attendees an unparalleled opportunity to share insights and potentially collaborate to find sustainable, long-term solutions to one of the biggest challenges facing, not just the Cape, but regions across the globe," Harris said.

Mayor Patricia de Lille believes the conference will help the city achieve its goal of becoming water resilient, so as to ensure that residents and the economy could adapt to drought conditions.

"We are positioning Cape Town as the ideas capital in Africa, where it is precisely these kinds of events we want to attract, so that this becomes the point where great ideas are discussed and taken all over the world to be implemented," she said.

Wesgro is a public entity established by provincial legislation to promote economic activity in the Western Cape and facilitate job creation.

News24