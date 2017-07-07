7 July 2017

Nigeria: Patience Jonathan Alleges Threats to Life

By Otei Oham

Abuja — Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, yesterday petitioned Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara alleging threats to her life by officials of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The four-page petition letter dated June 9, 2017, and signed by her lawyer, G. I. Abibo (SAN) of Granville Abibo and Co., said upon complaints from the former First Lady, the legal firm had written the affected agencies complaining about the "unleashing of unwarranted campaign of incessant personal harassment and attacks on the person of our client, aimed at bringing the former first family into public ridicule, odium and dent of their hard-earned reputation for no just cause."

The petition urged the agencies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to obey 'lawful court summons, orders and processes' for the purpose of safeguarding the fundamental human rights of the former First Lady. It also appealed to Dogara to call the agencies to order in the interest of justice.

