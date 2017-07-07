Nigeria: We 'Ll Soon Address Clamour for Restructuring, Says Osinbajo

The Federal Government would soon address the issues around restructuring that Nigerians are clamouring for.Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at a book launch in Abuja, yesterday said that government was observing and taking notes of the debates and that something would be done on the issue to meet the agitations of the citizenry.

At the official presentation of a book, entitled, "Nigeria: The Restructuring Controversy," written by the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Mike Okiro, Osinbajo, represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, encouraged Nigerians to carry on with the restructuring debate.

According to him, Nigerians were not known for violence, noting that even during the annulment of the June 12,1993 election, no one resorted to violence.He said: "We are going to come out with policies that would take care of some of the issues that are germane in this debate about restructuring."

The acting President said the government is committed to Nigeria, noting that the major problem in the country was the lack of inclusiveness, which has manifested in the high unemployment rate among the youths.

He cautioned Nigerians against taking up arms, and that dialogue should continue peacefully, adding that Afghanistan has been fighting a war for over 40 years without resolution.Meanwhile, prominent Yoruba leaders yesterday called on the Federal Government to organise a referendum among all ethnic groups to be convinced that Nigerians are eager for restructuring.

The leaders who met under the aegis, of Conscience of the Yoruba Race, a social media mobilization platform of Afenifere, in Ibadan, noted that Nigerians should be able to determine how they want the country to be governed.

The chairman of the meeting, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, noted that the devolution of power must also involve decentralising responsibilities.

The elder statesman said the future of Nigeria lies in the implementation of the 2014 national Conference reports.And contrary to notions held in certain quarters, the House of Representatives did not abandon the Justice Idris Kutigi led 2014 national confab report.

The House Spokesman, Mr. Abdulrazak, said some of the issues addressed during the confab were being considered in the ongoing review of the 1999 constitution (as amended).Also, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday posited that the major problem confronting Nigeria as a nation is wastage of public ‎ resources and not restructuring or referendum as being bandied in some parts of the country.

He said the solution apart from diversifying the economy of the nation from oil, is for government at all levels to cut cost.He particularly frowned at the long convoys that follow government officials at huge costs.

Downsizing the Federal Government and establishing state police are critical areas that must be taken into consideration in restructuring the country, if it must survive and serve the needs of the people, former Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan said yesterday.

Insisting that Nigeria was ripe for restructuring, he noted that Nigeria had not functioned effectively because of the bogus nature of the federal government, stressing that time had come for the government at the centre to reduce its responsibilities for the country to move forward.