Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Performance of Commission for Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-Integration

Judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that South Africa failed in its obligations to the war crimes… Read more »

In a press statement, the General Commissioner has affirmed the importance of increasing finance for the fund, reviewing the situation of the demobilized persons and involving the states in the commission's programs.

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace the General Commissioner for Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-Integration, Gen. Salah Al-Tayeb Awad, and discussed obstacles facing implementation of the commission's program and the projects being given for the demobilized forces and their communities.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.