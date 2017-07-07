6 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Directs for Completion of All Production Inputs in Al Gaziera

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic Field Marshal, Omer Al Bashir has given directives for completion of all the production input including the fertilizers, and seeds to Al- Gazera Scheme.

During his meeting Thursday at the Republican Palace the Wali, governor, of Al Gazera state, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Ailla, the president has appreciated the contribution of the private sector and citizens in Al Gazera state in the construction of the development and services projects.

In press statements, Dr. Ailla noted that Al Gazer scheme is targeting the cultivation of 900 thousand fedDan of all corps during this summer season, referring to the state efforts to provide the scheme irrigation needs to guarantee the season's success.

He added that he has briefed the President of the Republic on all the situations in the state, the progress of the development, services projects in the fields of water, roads education and the environment sanitation.

Sudan

Pretoria Failed Obligations by Not Arresting Bashir

Judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that South Africa failed in its obligations to the war crimes… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.