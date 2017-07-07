Sudan: Venezuelan Ambassador Casts Light On Plotting to Undermine Stability and Peace in His Country

Khartoum — The Ambassador of Venezuela to Sudan, Anibal Marquez, stressed that his country will confront all the attempts aimed at undermining the stability and internal peace in his country.

At a press conference he held Thursday at the embassy, the Venezuelan Ambassador said that his country is now struggling for protecting its oil wealth and directing it for the development of Venezuela, the welfare of its people and helping all the peace loving peoples.

He indicated that Venezuela produces around three million barrels per day and obtains the biggest oil reserve in the world.

According to Ambassador Marquez, Venezuela was able throughout a period of 18 years to impose its control on its oil resources and directing the revenues of these resources for the interest of the Venezuelan citizen and the state.

He said that the exported oil from the production areas in the Arab Gulf and North Africa required 45 days to reach the consumption areas in the United States and Europe, but it needs only three days to arrive at these consumption areas.

Ambassador Marquez pointed out that the objective of his press conference is to clarify facts on the real situation in Venezuela, indicating that several foreign and international mass media are attempting to distort the real image of his country and to circulate lies and false claims about the conditions there.

He said that some small terrorist group, supported by fully-known foreign circles, are managing to instigate anarchy and riot acts at limited areas in Venezuela by benefiting from the Venezuelan Constitution which bans the police forces from using weapons and tear gas against demonstrators.

Ambassador Marquez has asserted the keenness of his country to realize internal stability and to support the peace-loving peoples around the world.