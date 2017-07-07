6 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Republic Affirms Support to All Official and Popular Efforts to Combat Drugs

Khartoum — The President of the Republic Field Marshal, Omer Al Bashir has affirmed the state's keenness to support all the peoples and official efforts for combating drugs to guarantee the country's safety and security, and preservation of its youth.

During his meeting, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the delegation of national commission for combating drugs, led by Dr. Al Jozouli Dafualla, the commission chairman, said that the president has accepted an invitation for honoring the country's celebration of the international day for combating drugs in 21 st of current month.

Dr. Al Jozouli noted in press statements that the celebration aims at reminding of the dangers of drugs that target the country's youth, adding that the president attendance to the celebration indicates the states concern with citizens life as the country's real wealth.

