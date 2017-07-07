Sudan: Foreign Relation Committee Discusses Cooperation With Nigerian Parliamentarian Delegation

Khartoum — The Foreign Affairs committee of the National Assembly, chaired by Dr. Mohamed Moukhtar, Thursday discussed with the visiting Nigerian parliamentarian delegation, led by the chairman of the labor and recruitment committee of the Nigerian Parliament, Mounir BaBa Danabondi, the horizons of cooperation and development of relations between the two countries.

Moukhtar has reviewed the positive impact of lifting sanctions off Sudan, expecting the lifting of sanctions during next week a matter which would help more of the Sudan's openness towards the world, calling for the activation of the parliamentarian societies between the two countries.

On his part, the head of the visiting Nigerian delegation, has indicated the importance of development of the economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, appreciating the mutual cooperation in education, health and the other fields.

He said that the two countries should benefit from the African Development Bank to finance the agriculture, industry, health and education projects in order to make a shift in this areas.