6 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rivals Malava, Cheptil Battle for Final Slot

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Fireworks are expected Saturday morning when arch-rivals Malava and Cheptil clash in the semi-finals of boys' volleyball of this year's Airtel Rising Stars National Term Two B Games at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

East Africa champions Malava are out to exact revenge on Cheptil, who dethroned them the national title last year in Kisumu.

In the other last four match, Sengera SDA play surprise package Kangundo Boys.

The girls' matches promise to be fiercely contested as two-time winners Kwanthanze face Soweto Academy while Cheptil battle 23-time winners Lugulu Girls for a place in Saturday's final.

Malava topped Group A after winning all their matches while defending champions Cheptil finished second in pool B.

Two-time national winners Malava beat 2013 champions Hospital Hill 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 25-9, 25-19) while Cheptil lost 3-2 (30-28, 16-25, 25-15, 15-25, 17-19) to Sengera in Thursday's final round of pool matches.

Malava's long-serving coach Shadrack Tovoko expects another tough encounter.

"We are two wins away from reclaiming the title but we will need to be at our very best to achieve this feat," Tovoko said.

His Cheptil counterpart Fredrick Were remained optimistic and urged his charges to remain upbeat despite the loss to Sengera.

"We have to forget the defeat to Sengera and focus on the bigger prize," Were said.

Debuntates Kangundo, who finished second in Group A, face an uphill task against Sengera. Kangundo beat Waa Boys 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20) to seal their place in the last four at the expense of Hospital Hill.

On Wednesday, Kangundo stretched Malava to five sets and earned a point that separated them from Waa and Hospital Hill who had also won one match.

Revenge will also be on the cards when former national and East Africa champions Kwanthanze square it out with Soweto Academy who locked them out of the 2016 national games.

The match will be a repeat of the now defunct Metropolitan Region final that Soweto beat Kwanthanze 3-2 to deny them a ticket to the nationals.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.