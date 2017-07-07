Kenya: Rivals Malava, Cheptil Battle for Final Slot

Fireworks are expected Saturday morning when arch-rivals Malava and Cheptil clash in the semi-finals of boys' volleyball of this year's Airtel Rising Stars National Term Two B Games at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

East Africa champions Malava are out to exact revenge on Cheptil, who dethroned them the national title last year in Kisumu.

In the other last four match, Sengera SDA play surprise package Kangundo Boys.

The girls' matches promise to be fiercely contested as two-time winners Kwanthanze face Soweto Academy while Cheptil battle 23-time winners Lugulu Girls for a place in Saturday's final.

Malava topped Group A after winning all their matches while defending champions Cheptil finished second in pool B.

Two-time national winners Malava beat 2013 champions Hospital Hill 3-1 (27-25, 21-25, 25-9, 25-19) while Cheptil lost 3-2 (30-28, 16-25, 25-15, 15-25, 17-19) to Sengera in Thursday's final round of pool matches.

Malava's long-serving coach Shadrack Tovoko expects another tough encounter.

"We are two wins away from reclaiming the title but we will need to be at our very best to achieve this feat," Tovoko said.

His Cheptil counterpart Fredrick Were remained optimistic and urged his charges to remain upbeat despite the loss to Sengera.

"We have to forget the defeat to Sengera and focus on the bigger prize," Were said.

Debuntates Kangundo, who finished second in Group A, face an uphill task against Sengera. Kangundo beat Waa Boys 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20) to seal their place in the last four at the expense of Hospital Hill.

On Wednesday, Kangundo stretched Malava to five sets and earned a point that separated them from Waa and Hospital Hill who had also won one match.

Revenge will also be on the cards when former national and East Africa champions Kwanthanze square it out with Soweto Academy who locked them out of the 2016 national games.

The match will be a repeat of the now defunct Metropolitan Region final that Soweto beat Kwanthanze 3-2 to deny them a ticket to the nationals.