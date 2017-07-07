Nigeria: Fayose Defends Yari Over Paris Club Refunds

Ado Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, defended his colleague in Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, who the EFCC accused of looting N500 million and $500,000 from the Paris Club refunds to build a hotel in Lagos.

Fayose described EFCC's allegation as, "humiliation and character assassination of our chairman", adding that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) would not stand by and allow their chairman to be rubbished by the anti-corruption agency.

The EFCC had accused Yari of diverting the monies from the NGF's bank account to build a hotel in Lagos.

Fayose, who spoke in Ado Ekiti, recalled that that Paris Club refunds began six months ago and wondered how possible it was for Yari to build a hotel within six months.

He described Yari as a man of integrity and that the NGF would not allow EFCC to rubbish because of his independent views on issues.

"Rather than doing the right things, they (EFCC) are muzzling the judiciary and blaming it for losing cases in court when they have no concrete evidence.

"The EFCC must be tamed; they are pursuing vendetta. What do you expect when their chairman is not cleared by the senate? Currently as constituted, the EFCC does not exist in principle because their chairman has not been cleared. Their activities remain a nullity," he said.