Nigeria: How 30 Senior Lawyers Emerge SANs

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) yesterday explained how the list of 30 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) was made.

Younger brother to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, and former Attorney General of Ogun State, Akinlolu Osinbajo; human rights activist, Festus Keyamo; and former Legal Adviser of the PDP and Labour Party governorship candidate in Ondo State, Olusola Oke were among the list.

The successful candidates, who were announced by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and the Secretary of the LPPC, Mrs Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha during a briefing yesterday includes four lawyers from the academia and a female.

According to Mrs Mustapha, 156 candidates applied for the prestigious rank, while only 153 submitted requirements. She said 72 were eventually shortlisted for oral interview out of which 30 were selected.

Those from the academia are: Director General of the National Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof Adedeji Olusegun Adekunle; former DG Nigerian Copyright Commission, Prof Adebambo Adewopo; Prof Enefiok Effiong Essien, University of Uyo; Prof Sadiq Sylvester Shikyl of the American University of Nigeria, Yola. The list also includes a female lawyer, Oluwatoyin Bashorun.

Others are: Chibuike Adindu Nwokeukwu, Johnie Nnaemeka Egwonwu, Bert Chukwuneta Igwilo, Sylvester Emenike Elema, Ikenna Victor Egbuna, Wilcox Achace Abereton, Michael Abayomi Aliyu, Francis Forum Egele, Nasser Abdu Dangiri and Emeka Okpoko.

Others are: Sani Hussaini Garun-Gabbas, Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim, John Olusegun Odubela, Gboyega Sanmi Oyewole, Joshua Yusuf Musa, Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, Ekemejero Ohwoviriole, Oyetola Oshobi, Sulaiman Usman, Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumiju, Chisonu Okpoko and Kamardeen Adeyemi Ajibade.

The successful candidate will be inaugurated in September.