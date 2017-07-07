Nigeria: Ramsey Nouah, Omoni Oboli Reunite in 'My Wife and I'

EIGHT years after co-starring in Kunle Afolayan's thriller, Figurine, Nollywood finest, Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli, reunite in new family comedy, My Wife and I.

The Film One/Inkblot Productions collaboration casts the Nollywood heavyweights as Toyosi and Ebere, a couple struggling to keep their marriage intact through a number of interesting yet supernatural circumstances.

'My Wife and I' is a comedy that deals with the trials and tribulations of the duo who are successful in every other aspect of their lives, except their marriage. Their decision to make things work leads them to Pastor Theophilus, who is responsible for putting them through a series of unfortunate events.

Directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and written by Chinaza Onuzo, My wife and I also features Ngozi Nwosu, Rachael Oniga, Seyi Law, Jemima Osunde, Bolanle Ninalowo, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Sambasa Nzeribe and Dozie Onyezuruika.