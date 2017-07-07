Nigeria: Reps Seek Review, Expansion of Laws to Manage Pollution in Niger Delta

Abuja and Asaba — The House of Representatives yesterday pushed for a review of the laws regulating oil spillage in the Niger Delta and other oil producing areas.The bill to amend the NOSDRA Act, 2006 was brought to the House by the Chairman, House Committee on Environment and Habitat, Obinna Chidoka.

The lawmakers proposed to replace the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) with the National Oil Pollution Management Agency (NOPMA).According to him, the change would take care of issues beyond oil spillage, to include oily waste, gas flare and obnoxious substances in the country's petroleum sector.

According to the lawmakers, expanding the existing agency laws, would further pave the way "for inter-company relationship by ensuring that they subscribe to the membership of Clean Nigeria Association (CNA)."

To quicken the amendments, Speaker Yakubu Dogara referred the 14 areas of review and the seven new clauses to the committee for a thorough consideration.Chidoka said clause six of the principal act has been amended to extend NOSDRA's scope of functions to include prevention, detection and general management of all pollution-related issues.It would also prescribe a N2 million fine against anyone who fails to report cases of oil spillage in any part of the country.

Meanwhile, Gbaramatu Traditional Council in Warri South West Local Council Area of Delta State has urged the Federal Government to compel the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to honour the agreement reached with the people.

The spokesman of Gbaramatu Traditional Council, Godspower Gbenekama, who spoke to journalists yesterday said it was necessary to sustain the prevailing peace in the area.He explained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the NDPC were refusing to provide jobs and contracts to indigenes of the community.

He cited their exclusion in the contract for the Niger Delta OML 42 operations, covering Odidi 1 and 11, Egwa 1 and 11, Beta and Jones Creek Flow Stations.Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerian to stop stigmatising ex-prison inmates and explore ways of reforming, rehabilitating and re-integrating them into the society. He gave the charge in Warri yesterday during an update of a house project that empowers inmates.