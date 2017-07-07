Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Sets Sights On World Record

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has trained his sights on breaking the World Marathon record when he make his third appearance at the Berlin Marathon on September 24, this year.

Kipchoge came close to breaking compatriot Dennis Kimetto's World record, missing it by eight seconds when he won last year's London Marathon in a Course Record time of 2 hours, 03 minutes and 05 seconds.

Kimetto set the World Record on the renowned fast course in 2014, stopping the clock at 2:02:57, and in the process became the first man to run under 2 hours and three minutes.

It's the London Marathon victory that warmed up Kipchoge to his Rio Olympics marathon exploits, becoming the second Kenyan to achieve the feat after the late Samuel Wanjiru at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Kipchoge is pretty conversant with the Berlin course, having finished second on the course in 2013 in 2:04:05 after pushing Wilson Kipsang to break the World Record with a new time of 2:03:23. It was his second marathon race after having won in Hamburg in 2:05:30 early 2013.

Kipchoge eventually won in 2015, running 2:04:00 despite the insoles of his running shoes flapping for much of the race.

In May this year, Kipchoge, 33, ran the fastest time in marathon history of 2:00:25 in Monza, Italy where he tried to break the 2 hours barrier in the Nike Breaking2 project.

However, the time was not ratified since it was achieved with practices not permitted in normal races.

Kipchoge has made clear his objective in Berlin: "I was very close to breaking the two-hour barrier in Monza. Now I believe Berlin is the perfect venue for attacking the official world record."

"It is the first time in the long history of the Berlin Marathon that a men's Olympic marathon champion will compete in the elite field."

Kipchoge can look back on a long and consistently successful career as a long distance runner. He became the World 5,000m champion in 2003, won silver and bronze at the same distance in the Olympic Games of 2004 and 2008 respectively and is the reigning Olympic Marathon champion.

The Berlin Marathon is one of the races of the World Marathon Majors, bringing together the top marathon races around the world and was founded in 2006.

The full line-up of the WMM is Tokyo, London, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York. So far, 10 world records have been broken at the Berlin Marathon- three by women and seven by men. The last six men's world records have been set in Berlin, beginning in 2003.

Additional reporting by WMM