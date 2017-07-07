6 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court to Rule on Ballot Tender Case

By Walter Menya

The High Court in Nairobi is on Friday expected to make a ruling on the awarding of a ballot printing contract to a Dubai-based company, two weeks after the National Super Alliance challenged it.

The decision, which justices George Odunga, Joel Ngugi and John Mativo are expected to deliver, will likely have consequences for the polls and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The court will either quash the case or strike out the contract awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing.

The IEBC admitted that the case was of concern to it.

'FAR-REACHING IMPLICATIONS'

"It has far-reaching implications on the polls. That said, we are on course with printing ballot papers for seats and areas that have no disputes," IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba said last week.

Striking out the case would be seen as a Jubilee triumph over the Opposition, whose basis of challenging the award to the company was that Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing had close links with the first family and senior people in the Jubilee Party.

But with the perception already created, throwing out Nasa's case would be seen by the alliance's supporters as pre-rigging the poll.

On the other hand, with just a month to the election, cancelling the contract would throw the General Election preparations into uncertainty.

