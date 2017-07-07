Kenya: Toyota Appoints First Kenyan As Country Manager

Nairobi — The board of Toyota Kenya Limited has appointed Arvinder Singh Reel as its new Managing Director effective June 1st, 2017.

The appointment of Reel is the first Kenyan appointment to this position.

Reel takes over from Sachio Yotsukura who has been with the company for the last four and a half years and returns to Japan to pursue other duties under the parent company, Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

Reel comes back home to Toyota Kenya with extensive experience in the automotive industry spanning 20 years, having held various positions in Toyota's international operations including Finance Director in Toyota Zambia Ltd, General Manager in charge of Distribution Management for Toyota Tsusho Africa (Pty) Ltd and Managing Director in Toyota Malawi Ltd.

Toyota Kenya Chairman, Dennis Awori expressed confidence in Reel's vision, leadership qualities and experience will go a long way in taking the firm to the next phase of growth, competitiveness and market leadership.

"On behalf of the Board of Toyota Kenya, I wish to welcome Mr. Reel to this challenging position with full confidence that he has the expertise, experience and vision to steer Toyota Kenya to its next exciting phase of growth, competitiveness and market leadership," Awori said.

Toyota Kenya Limited is the sole distributor of Toyota, Yamaha, Hino and CASE IH in Kenya.