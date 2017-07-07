Kenya: Attractive Air Transport Environment Key to Kenya's Growth in Tourist Arrivals

Tourism is one of the main income sources of developing Countries. For Kenya, one of Africa's leading tourism destinations, the industry is the Country's second largest source of foreign exchange after agriculture. In 2016, the industry contributed over Sh100 billion in foreign exchange income, a 17.8 per cent growth over 2015.

The sector contributed over 13.5 per cent to the Country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and it directly supports an estimated 250,000 jobs and an additional 350,000 jobs indirectly.

International visitor arrivals to Kenya grew from 752,000 in 2015 to 877,600 in 2016, a 16.7pc growth, and in the first four months of 2017 they grew to 292,100 from 264,700 in 2016, a 10.3pc growth.

Kenya is a long-haul tourism destination. What this means is that the direct flight time from our main international tourism source markets to Kenya is over six hours. Mid-haul tourism destinations are those that are over four hours and up to six hours' direct flight time from the source market/s, and short haul tourism destinations are those that are anything less than four hours' direct flight time from the source markets.

Currently Kenya is serviced from the key long-haul source markets by five international full-service airlines that fly direct from their hub to Nairobi. Our national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) also services directly seven long-haul international source markets. There are also a handful of European charter carriers that fly directly into Mombasa.