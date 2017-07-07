7 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Dismisses Dida Bid to Block Presidential Debates

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Presidential candidates during the final debate before elections on March 4, 2013 (file photo).
By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by presidential candidate Abduba Dida seeking to have the presidential debates stopped if not all eight candidates are allowed on the same platform.

Judge Joseph Mativo has dismissed his case after finding that it does not constitute discrimination for the organisers of the debate to separate the candidates into two groups for the purposes of the debate.

The judge has found that Dida has the option of opting out of the debate if he is not happy with the arrangements adding that they do not in any way prohibit him from articulating his agenda.

Dida had argued that the differentiation of the candidates on the basis of the popularity for the purpose of the debate qualified as discrimination.

The effect of the ruling is that the organisers of the presidential debate can now proceed with their original plan to give President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga an exclusive debate platform.

Earlier this week they both opted out of the debate taking issue with the format presented to them and protesting the short notice given.

Odinga's Senior Advisor Salim Lone said they were not amenable to debating all seven presidential candidates at the same time as it would cease to be a debate and turn into a public baraza given the limited prime time available.

More on This

Dida in Court to Stop Presidential Debate

Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida has moved to court seeking to stop two presidential… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.