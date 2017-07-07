Kenya: Treasury in Tough Stance Over University Salaries

The National Treasury on Thursday maintained a tough stance on the implementation of a salary increase for university staff who boycotted work for the fourth day running on Thursday.

"There was full budgetary allocation of Sh10 billion in the 2016/17 financial year. It was to be paid over two fiscal years," National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge said.

Dr Thugge said Sh4.8 billion was paid in the last financial year.

However, the Nation learned that the government had set aside Sh2 billion in the current financial year to pay the 27,700 employees while the remaining Sh3.2 billion would be settled almost at the end of the financial year through a supplementary budget.

RECEIVED FUNDS

On Thursday, the University of Nairobi announced it had received funds to implement the increase.

"Consequently, we have released 47.75 per cent of the 2013/17 CBA basic salary and house allowance arrears for transmission to staff bank accounts. The remaining percentage will be paid upon receipt from the government," acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration and Finance Isaac Mbeche said in a memo to staff in the evening.

On Thursday morning, the Universities Academic Staff Union, Kenya Universities Staff Union and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions Hospital and Allied Workers members took to the streets to demand the implementation of the Sh10 billion deal.

They marched to the Education ministry's headquarters Jogoo House in Nairobi and presented a petition to the government department.