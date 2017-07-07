7 July 2017

South Africa: Terry Pheto Nominated for Her Role As Winnie Mandela

Stepping into the huge shoes of Winnie Mandela, will Terry Pheto's impressive performance sway the voters.

Terry Pheto has added yet another accolade to her list of achievements.

The actress has been nominated for a Black Reel Award for her role as Winnie Mandela in the BET drama Madiba . Terry received high praise internationally for her role in Madiba in which she stars alongside Laurence Fishburne.

She will go up against Sanaa Lathan, Loretta Devine, Oprah Winfrey and Nia Long in the Outstanding Actress, TV Movie/Limited series category.

In an interview with City Press earlier this year Terry revealed that it was her dream role: "I think when you have a dream, it scares you sometimes. This is my dream role. It's a role I've always wanted to portray."

In June Black Reel announced the launch of a spin-off award solely for the small screen, The Black Reel Awards for Television (BRATs). The ceremony will be held on 3 August.

