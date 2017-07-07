7 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta, Odinga to Attend Peace Prayer Rally in the City

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA flag-bearer Raila Odinga are Friday morning expected to attend inter-denominational prayer at Uhuru Park .

The prayers which have been organised by the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya coincide with 20th Anniversary of the Saba-Saba Day commemorations in which civil society activists and opposition leaders were thoroughly beaten by the police as they agitated for democracy reforms.

The presidential campaign team of the two candidates confirmed their attendance at the event which will be seeking commitment to peace among top political contenders in the August elections.

After the fete, the coalitions will part ways for campaign rallies to sell their agenda for the August 8 poll.

