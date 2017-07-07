7 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: High Court to Rule on Ballot Printing Tender Case

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The High Court will Friday afternoon make a ruling on a suit seeking the cancellation of the tender awarded to Dubai-based Al Ghurair for the printing of ballot papers.

If the petition submitted by the Opposition's National Super Alliance succeeds, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will have to identify a new supplier, a process it has warned could disrupt the election timeline.

Should the suit be thrown out, the Electoral Body will be on course to deliver the ballot papers whose first batch is expected in the country on the 25th of this month.

NASA is opposed to the tender awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and publishing, while Jubilee Party supports the tender and has accused the opposition of trying to disrupt the General Election.

