Algeria - Volleyball Dynamo

The Algeria women's national volleyball team represents Algeria international volleyball competitions. Algeria are playing in Group three with Cameroon, France and Venezuela. They will face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in their first game. Even though Algeria lost their qualification for the recent Olympic Games they are now looking forward to more international competitions and the chance to improve and gain experience. Algeria has been a very good team during the last few years. They won the African championship, qualified for the World Cup and won two gold medals at the All Africa Games. Algeria is a force to reckon with as far as volleyball in Africa is concerned. In two consecutive World Grand Prix appearances in 2013 and 2014, they failed to win a game. At the continental level, Algeria are considered as a volleyball powerhouse in recent years, winning gold at the 2007 All Africa Games and 2009 Africa Championships. Algeria finished sixth in Group three at 2015 World Grand Prix after two wins over Australia. At the 2015 African Volleyball Championship, they lost to Kenya in the group stage but progressed to the gold medal match. Again they lost to the Kenyans and had to settle for second place in the tournament.

