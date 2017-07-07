Cameroon: FIFA Rankings - Cameroon Drops to 36th Place

There are fears that scores of Nigerians have been killed, and over one thousand of them forcibly evicted from Abana the… Read more »

The FIFA rankings for the month of July 2017 were made public yesterday July 6, 2017. According to the standings, Germany has taken over leadership on the FIFA ranking table from Brazil who were on top. Brazil has now moved to the second position on top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. Cameroon is 36th on the table. Cameroon has now moved from its position of third best African team to the fifth African team. This is due to the dismal performance of the Lions participation at the Confederations Cup.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.