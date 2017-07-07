4 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Parliamentary Inquiry Into Eskom - If Called, the Guptas Will Have to Appear

analysis By Nic Roodt & Kathryn Mitchell

Just how far do the scope and powers of the Parliamentary inquiry into Eskom go?

The Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul as well as President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane would have to appear before the upcoming parliamentary inquiry into alleged irregularities at Eskom should they be summoned.

What is not clear though is whether leaked emails allegedly between the Guptas would be admissible as evidence at the inquiry, due to start in August.

Zukiswa Rantho' the acting chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises' has reportedly said the committee would seek legal advice on whether they could call the Guptas before the upcoming parliamentary inquiry.

She has also said they would find out whether they can include the leaked Gupta emails, which raise issues of state capture, in the inquiry.

In terms of rule 167 of the National Assembly rules, anyone can be summoned before a parliamentary inquiry, including a minister. Failure to appear before a commission is a criminal offence punishable by either a fine or imprisonment. In terms of this rule, should the Guptas or their associates be summoned before Parliament, they would have to appear if they wished...

