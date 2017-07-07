Kenya: Abduba Dida Loses Bid to Stop Poll Debates

Photo: Capital FM

Presidential candidates during the final debate before elections on March 4, 2013 (file photo).

Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida has lost a bid to stop two presidential debates.

Judge John Mativo on Friday ruled that Mr Dida's petition to stop the media events planned for July 10 and 24 had no merit.

Mr Dida had sued Debate Media Limited and the Media Council of Kenya, the organisers of the presidential debate.

He wanted the debates temporarily stopped because they will feature two categories of candidates: those who have already garnered over five per cent popularity as per opinion polls and those who have not.

More follows.