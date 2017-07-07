7 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: It's Wiyeta V Ibinzo in Girls Football Final

By Brian Yonga

Wiyeta Girls and Ibinzo on Friday booked their spots in the football final of the Airtel Rising Stars National Secondary Schools Term Two B Games at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

Wiyeta beat Njabini fromCentral Region 2-0 while Ibinzo also recorded the same scoreline against Kobala Mixed in the other last four encounter.

Wiyeta, who have won the title six times, dominated the encounter with Gentrix Shikwanga striking in the sixth and ninth minutes to sink Njabini.

Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara has called on his charges to finish the job in the final on Saturday.

"It was a good performance from the team and we now want to ensure we win back the title," Manyara said.

Wiyeta last won the title in 2015 in Machakos.

Ibinzo upset the highly fancied Kobala with goals from Cynthia Shilwatso and Mary Ayieta securing victory for the Western Region champions. The final will be a repeat of a pool match which Wiyeta won 2-0.

In volleyball, Kwanthanze will play Cheptil in the girls' final as Malava battle Sengera SDA school in the boys' final.

