Kenya: Raila Odinga Book Author Babior Resurfaces

Controversial author Newton Ochieng' Ong'ele, aka Babior, has resurfaced five days after the distributor of his book on Raila Odinga reported that he was missing.

Babior was found by police at a house in Parklands, Nairobi, where he is suspected to have been hiding since June 27, when he failed to turn up for the launch of the book titled The Raila Conspiracy at KICC.

'ABDUCTED'

On Friday morning, his father Daslmas Ong'ele told the Nation that his son had called him at 6.30am.

Babior, Mr Ong'ele told the Nation's Kisumu office, said he had been arrested, taken to Pangani Police Station and then transferred to Ruaraka Police Station.

"He told me that he had been abducted by unknown persons, beaten and dumped at an unknown destination," Mr Ong'ele said.

He said his son had also narrated how "a Good Samaritan picked him up and took him to Guru Nanak Hospital where he was treated and discharged on Thursday."

'ARRESTED'

"When he called me today (Friday) morning, he said he was arrested by police immediately he arrived at his house in Babadogo from the hospital and taken to Pangani Police Station where he was detained shortly before being moved to Ruaraka Police Station."

He pointed out that Babior, who called him using a different number from his usual contacts, said he would give him more details later.

"If at all he broke the law, I think he should be taken to court and charged instead of being taken round and round," his father said.

But Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome said the writer had just been found, and that police were waiting for his relatives to take him.

"He has not been arrested but he is just with the police," Mr Koome said.

THE LAUNCH

"Since the family had complained that they did not know where he is, we searched for him and found him. He will be handed over to the family when they come."

Mr Ochieng' was reported missing on the day his book was to be launched in an event that was to be presided over by Mr Odinga, the Nasa presidential flag-bearer.

Other guests were Kenya School of Law CEO PLO Lumumba, publishing editor Barrack Muluka and University of Nairobi don and political analyst Herman Manyora.

His disappearance was recorded under OB number 18/3/7/17 at Ruaraka Police Station on Monday.