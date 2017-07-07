Kenya: Alfred Mutua Tears Into Wavinya Ndeti

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Thursday tore into his main opponent Wavinya Ndeti of the Wiper Democratic Movement - Kenya, dismissing her as a "project" whose political ambition is a "pipe dream".

Dr Mutua, who is defending his seat on a Maendeleo Chap Chap Party ticket, also announced that he would seek the presidency in 2022 following extensive consultations with elders and the public in different parts of the country.

"There are people who met in a top city hotel planning how to bring me down, and they came up with a project. That project (Ms Ndeti) was made to leave her party and join another one," he said at the launch of his manifesto at Machakos University Hotel and Conference Centre.

BEING USED

The governor said his main competitor was being used by other people to settle political scores and further, in a veiled reference to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, said he was being fought for offering alternative leadership that is challenging the politics of Ukambani.

Dr Mutua said leaders who want to maintain status quo spent their time politicking instead of planning how to deliver services.

At the same time, he hailed his county's development record, promising to improve existing projects and replicate them if elected president in 2022.

In his 45-point pledge mostly focusing on infrastructure, water, health, food security and poverty eradication, Dr Mutua said his plan is to transform the county.