6 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Botswana: It's Do-or-Die for Kenya Under-19 Lads

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya Under-19 face Botswana on Friday at the Nairobi Jaffreys ground in the second leg of the ICC Africa World Cup qualifiers.

It is an encounter that Kenya must win by a big margin to improve their run rate.

Four teams are fighting for the single slot reserved for the continent in next year's World Cup set for Hamburg, Germany, from January 13 to February 3.

Uganda and Ghana will also be in action at the Nairobi Gymkhana. Uganda are so far the only unbeaten side. Kenya's coach, Jimmy Kamande, remains optimistic that his team will grab the single slot for the World Cup.

"The game is not over until the last ball has been bowled. We are still serious contenders for the position reserved for the continent in Hamburg," he said.

To achieve Kamande's great expectations, the boys will, however, have to accumulate as many runs as possible in case they bat first or bowl out their opponents before they set a big score for them to chase.

The boys have proved capable of following the game plan as spelt out by their coach, a former Kenya international captain. So far the lads have done well with bat and ball. Aman Gandhi will spearhead the batting attack with the support of Dennis Musyoka, Sukhdeep Singh, Thomas Ochieng, Rahul Seedhar, Ankit Hiran and skipper Sachin Bhudhia. Gerald Mwendwa will lead bowling attack assisted by Yaksh Patel, Abishekh Chidambaran and Singh.

Under-19 World Cup is one event that has evaded Kenya, whose senior team took part in five successive World Cups ever since they made their debut in 1996 in the event jointly hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

