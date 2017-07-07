5 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'Fuck White People' - Court Correct Not to Find Artwork to Be Hate Speech

analysis By Pierre De Vos

It is not surprising that the Chief Magistrate of Cape Town earlier this week ruled that the work of art by Dean Hutton (which includes a repetition of the phrase "Fuck White People") did not constitute hate speech. The Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (PEPUDA) specifically excludes bona fide engagement in artistic creativity from the ambit of the hate speech provision, which means that one is unlikely ever to win a hate speech case against the creator of a work of art.

There must be something about the word "fuck" that gets some white Afrikaans people hot under the collar. Maybe it's our conservative protestant roots. It sure is not because of an inherent aversion towards words that could be used to insult other people. (Afrikaans must be one of the languages with the most expressive and colourful bouquet of swearwords at its disposal.) Nevertheless, using the word "fuck" in polite company (also in its many Afrikaans variations) has long been frowned upon in certain Afrikaans circles.

In 1988 the Afrikaans writer Koos Prinsloo (who later tragically died of an Aids-related illness) was awarded the Rapport fiction prize for his brilliant collection of short stories titled...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

